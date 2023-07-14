The Deconstructed House may not look like it has much to offer just by looking at its facade as it’s constructed from a trio of rusted steel left to naturally rust. But wait til you see its interiors as this private residence boasts both modern and contemporary features.

Located in the scenic outskirts of Linz, Austria, INNOCAD Architecture designed the home with respect to its existing environmental conditions. Several of the stone walls, historic cellar structures, and statuesque trees were preserved, while the house’s deconstructed volume, carefully sits on a gentle slope.

The Deconstructed House comprises three main sections: the vertical-oriented, a horizontal-aligned, and a floating section. This tension-filled triad is built in harmony with the topography’s existing masoned structures and is bordered by two far-reaching trees. By disassembling the whole scope into pieces, the new building parts correlate with the scale of the surrounding family homes. This expansion results in spaces with distinct qualities and gradual interior-exterior transitions while also catering to the functional requirements.

The entrance is through the vertical-oriented section that leads to guest rooms and a garage that hosts an exterior canopied staircase that leads down into the courtyard which connects the backyard and verdant gardens up front. This intermediate, hybrid space blurs the boundaries between the interior and exterior, conducting into the second volume with an accessible rooftop and private, work and living spaces.

Meanwhile, a wooden terrace extends towards the third fraction, a cantilevered pool. A perforated steel facade detaches and folds down over the outdoor area to offer shade while maintaining the minimalistic design. The interior of the Deconstructed House boasts high ceilings, skylights, and panoramic floor-to-ceiling windows.

