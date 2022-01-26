DECODED Bags’ A_Dapt Collection gives you the freedom to pack according to your needs in the urban jungle, the office, or the gym. The collection consists of a backpack, a tote, and a few protective cases for your tech gadgets.

Lifestyle tech accessories are a quintessential part of everyday life, especially for the modern man. They ensure we get to live off the days of our smart devices before they give up and die. We’re talking screen protectors and cases or sleeves for our phones, tablets, and other breakable gadgets.

DECODED Bags A_Dapt collection, in a sense, is all about adaptability through modular options (as such its name A_Dapt). They have bags designed not just for comfort but also for durability and function. The DEPLOY_BP backpack, the first in a line of ADVANCED series, promises a balanced platform of functional and aesthetic systems. It is expandable to accommodate a whopping 30 liters of storage space including smart compartments for unrivaled organization. It even has an accessible dedicated padded and raised sleeve for a Macbook Pro.

The pack is made with strong and ultra-lightweight materials from DP, CORDURA, YKK, FIDLOCK, and ECCO. It is the product of a combination of strong materials including ballistic nylon 1680D, X-Pac sailcloth, ECCO Noil leather, ripstop Skytex 32 liner, YKK Aquaguard 5C coil zippers, and Nylbond 60 6.6 thread.

The 20L ALIGN_TB in the DECODED Bags’ A_Dapt Collection also uses the same durable materials. It has a sling system with a reversed adjustable quick-release buckle aside from the one-handed strap handle. It too has dedicated storage space for a MacBook Pro and for other large documents and a hidden compartment accessible from the inside. Both bags offer modular systems to further maximize storage and organization potential.

Images courtesy of DECODED Bags