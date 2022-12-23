De Bethune may have been out of the picture for some time now, but it sure knows how to make a splash. Since the holiday season is all about giving and receiving gifts, perhaps the JPS variant of its Titan Hawk will find its way on many wrists soon. Its arrival adds a bold silhouette to the DB27 collection.

The watchmaker’s Titan Hawk series are some of the classiest timekeepers that you can pair with almost anything. However, De Bethune realizes that it can elevate its elegance even further with the right colorway. Hence, it turns to the pinnacle of motorsports to find its muse.

Fans of Formula One racing should have a clue as to its aesthetic influences. As the name hints at, John Player Special’s iconic black and gold livery adorns the Titan Hawk JPS. It touts a 43 mm x 9 mm polished black zirconium case. Cutouts on the lugs are framed by yellow titanium inserts to match the overall theme of the timepiece.

The Titan Hawk JPS is just as striking from the rear with its exhibition case back and tinted sapphire crystal window. Here we can catch a glimpse of the rotor of its intricate 29-jewel AUTOV2 self-winding movement. This 217-component caliber boasts a 60-hour power reserve and 28,800 vph frequency.

Its chapter ring is in black microlight with Roman numeral hour markers and Arabic numeral indices in increments of five. The hour and minute hands are in black with golden tips, while the seconds hand is all in gold. De Bethune pairs a black textile with an alligator leather strap to the Titan Hawk JPS.

