While Apple, Samsung, and a bunch of other Android OEMs endlessly upgrade their tablets every generation, a company called Daylight Computer intends to disrupt the market with a unique slate of its own. Dubbed the DC-1, it resembles your typical e-reader but in a larger form factor, albeit a tad smaller than ONYX’s BOOX MAX Lumi.

At first glance, we assumed it was outfitted with an e-ink display, but the manufacturer says it uses a different type of technology. They’re calling it Live Paper and it’s leagues better than what the competition has to offer. According to the product page, the 10.5″ panel is non-reflective and boasts a smooth 60 fps frame rate to prevent ghosting.

The screen feels matte to the touch and supports multi-point capacitive touch. The DC-1 spec sheet lists a resolution of 1600 x 1200 (190 dpi) with a pure amber backlight sans any flicker. You can also manually disable this function when there is sufficient natural lighting and the details should remain legible — even under direct sunlight.

Daylight Computer claims the glow never emits blue light, which studies show can affect our body’s circadian rhythm and disrupt our sleeping patterns. The DC-1 runs on a customized Android 13 operating system called Sol:OS. By default, the interface has been curated to appear clean and distraction-free.

When needed, users can seamlessly install their favorite Android apps, with some minor limitations due to the hardware. A customizable action button is integrated to aid with page turns or to launch the quick access menu. The DC-1 ships with a Wacom EMR Passive Stylus for writing and drawing. Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.0 are supported for wireless connectivity.

Your DC-1 is equipped with a MediaTek Helio G99 SoC and 8 GB of RAM. Meanwhile, internal storage is capped at 128 GB, but can be expanded via a microSD card slot. An 8,000 mAh rechargeable battery provides days of usage on a single charge. As of this writing, there is no word on what the pogo pins are for, but it’s likely for a future accessory like a keyboard or dock.

