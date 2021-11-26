A pair of reliable winter boots can be hard to come by especially if you’re fashion-conscious. If you can’t picture yourself clogging down the street on bulky and heavy shoes, then look no further for a trendy yet efficient pair than at the Danner Cloud Cap boots.

Its name itself already makes you feel comfortable and warm all over. Who doesn’t want to be blanketed by those puffy clouds? But unlike those sky formations that can expel water at any moment and turn your feet wrinkly and soggy, this pair of boots actually keep them dry. They keep your soles toasty with its Danner dry waterproof protection. This allows moisture to escape but prevents water from getting in.

Moreover, the Danner Cloud Cap boots are super comfy inside thanks to a removable three-layer OrthoLite footbed that provides maximum cushioning. The added PrimaLoft Gold insulation provides best-in-class thermoregulation so your feet stay warm. As for keeping you rooted to the ground on icy streets, the rubber Vibram Arctic Grip AT outsole does the job. It keeps your footing secure so you don’t end up on your bum on slippery roads.

This pair of winter boots also offer shock absorption in every step with the rubberized Danner Plyolite midsole. It does away with the complicated and messy lace system with a simple yet effective drawstring closure so you can dress up and go in a jiffy. The Danner Cloud Cap can easily replace your tactical snow boots and make you look good wearing them with its suede and lightweight textile upper.

