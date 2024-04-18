Dango Products outfitted the new MC02 Full Titanium Money Clip with versatile functionality. Aside from holding bills, small documents, or cash, it also offers your most-used utility tools.

This EDC shares similarity with the previously released MC02 Titanium Money Clip, which also has a built-in pry bar, a chisel, and a bottle opener. But this latest iteration features a serrated edge and a sharp edge for an additional layer of convenience. It also has a lanyard hole for added portability.

Likewise, Dango Products built the MC02 Full Titanium Money Clip like a tank using full metal. It boasts a CNC-machined Type 2 titanium chassis and a tumbled bent titanium clip, unlike its predecessor which has an aluminum clip. It can hold up to 40 bills of cash or up to 10 cards, or a combination of both.

This new design also features an enlarged hole in the center so you can easily access documents with your thumbs or fingers. Its surface is laser engraved with a topographical pattern that pays homage to the back-country or to Dango Products’ adventurous spirit. This pattern not only affords the MC02 some style but also doubles as a tactile grip.

Likewise, Dango Products added machined grips on the sides of the MC02 Full Titanium Money Clip to ensure a secure hold. All these features come in one compact and sleek carry that clocks in at 3.4″ long and 1.4″ wide and weighs just 3oz. This money clip even comes with its own elegant leather sheath for safekeeping when not in use.

Images courtesy of Dango Products