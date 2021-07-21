A handyman can benefit from the Dango Capsule Mini. It can store those small essential tools for the job like screws, bolts, and more.

A new addition to the brand’s collection of capsules, this everyday carry can safeguard small items no matter the weather condition. It can keep them intact, clean, and dry because of its durable construction. It uses CNC-machined 6061 aluminum then anodized to be food-grade safe.

Best of all, the Dango Capsule Mini is water-proof to keep items dry. This makes it great storage for survival gear like a wick, matches, a small blade, and more. This means you’re not limited to just using it as storage for metal but also for food items. These can include a mini straw, toothpicks, pills, mints, and more. You can pack just about anything that can fit inside including a small pencil, safety pins, and more.

Conveniently, this does not take up a lot of space in your bag or pocket. You can even hang it on a belt loop via a carabiner or attach it to a key ring via its built-in lanyard hole. As its name entails, it is the smallest and thinnest capsule from the collection. On the outside, it measures 3.7″ L x 0.36″ D and has interior dimensions of 2.5″ L X 0.25″ D. It packs light too at just 2 ounces.

The Dango Capsule Mini looks robust, elegant, and discreet no one would think it actually packs anything inside. Plus, its metal construction means it’s guaranteed to last for many uses.

Images courtesy of Dango