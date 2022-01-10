Much like how the automotive industry is now moving up from regular EVs to electric supercars, the motorcycle scene is likewise doing the same. Why stick with the ordinary when you can go for something special right? Damon thinks so too, which is why we have the HyperFighter.

Debuting at CES 2022, this emission-free moto is shaping to be the spiritual successor of the HyperSport. The former was also unveiled at CES 2020 and drew attention for its robust safety features. Damon’s upcoming model will still pack all the latest tech to protect riders on the road.

Upon launch, the HyperFighter will be available in three variants. Consumers do love to have options and the manufacturer is happy to oblige. There’s the entry-level Unlimited 15, followed by the mid-range Unlimited 20, and finally, there’s the Colossus that ships with all the class-leading bells and whistles.

The standard promises 150 horsepower with a top speed of 150 mph and 120 miles on a single range. One tier up and the numbers swell to 200, 170, and 146 respectively. Furthermore, the flagship trim retains the performance of the Unlimited 20 but adds an Öhlins suspension setup and Brembo Brake.

The HyperFighter Colossus stands out from the other two with its single-sided swingarm and exclusive graphics. With Damon’s Co-Pilot “360º advanced motorcycle warning system” the cutting-edge sensors and predictive AI notify you of possible hazards.

At the center (figuratively and literally) of it all is the HyperDrive, which is supposedly “the world’s first monocoque-constructed, 100% electric, multi-variant powertrain. Damon then wants to point out the Shift technology, which, at a press of a button adjusts the handlebar height. The HyperFighter is the electric superbike many will want to have in their garages soon.

Images courtesy of Damon