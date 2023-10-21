Stay connected and keep the fun going even while in the great outdoors. Whether you’re out camping, hiking, or having a picnic in the park or at the beach, you want to stay comfortable and enjoy every moment. This means being able to enjoy the comforts of home while out under the sun. Occasions like these call for a reliable power station that can run modern tech not limited to your smartphone and cameras. BLUETTI, a leading brand in portable power solutions, has been on the market offering vast choices when it comes to your outdoor power needs.

But as the demand for dependable outdoor power sources continues, so does its release of new and improved machines. BLUETTI will launch two new power stations on November 2: the AC2A and AC70 that tick all the prerequisites needed in a reliable outdoor power solution. They are compact, big in capacity, efficient, and cost-effective. Check the great features below for these incredible machines.

Item/Model AC2A AC70 Capacity 204.8Wh 768Wh Rated Power 300W 1000W Lifting Power 600W 2000W Max. AC Input 270W 850W Max. Solar Input 200W 500W Output Ports 6 7 Dimensions 9.8 x 5.9 x 7.1in (250 x 150 x 180mm) 12.4 x 8.2 x 10.1in (314 x 209.5 x 255.8mm) Weight 7.9lbs (3.6kg) 22.5Ibs (10.2kg) LiFePO4 Life Cycles 3000 3000 Warranty 5 years 5 years APP control √ √

Introducing the AC2A – Mobile Power in Your Backpack

The AC2A is about the size of a toolbox and weighs a mere 3.6 kg. (7.9 pounds). Its lightweight and compact design makes it an ideal companion for hikers, tent campers, and anyone looking for reliable on-the-go power. Adding to its portability is the integrated handle for effortless grab-and-go action anytime.

Despite its compact size, the AC2A doesn’t skimp on quality when it comes to your power needs. It packs a 300W AC output and a 600W surge that can sufficiently run CPAP machines, portable fans, lights, and other electronics, even small blenders. It has six outlets to charge devices simultaneously including a fast-charging 100W USB-C port to power a laptop or smartphone or other compatible devices. One of its standout features is its rapid charging capability which can get the battery from 0 to 100% in just 1.4 hours with a 270W AC charger, this way you get more time exploring and less time waiting.

Moreover, the AC2A is off-grid ready with its 200W solar input so you get stable power supply even in the most remote locations. Another notable feature is its standby mode, even with both AC and DC power on, it only has a minimal no-load loss of only 7.5W. All these wonderful features make this machine one of the most energy-efficient power station options on the market.

Introducing the AC70 – Powering Your Adventures to the Max

Built on the success of the best-selling EB70S, the BLUETTI presents the upgraded powerhouse AC70 to cover your most demanding power needs during your road trips and open-air events. It has a larger capacity of 768Wh and offers an impressive 1,000W continuous output with the ability to peak at 2,000W when needed.

This versatile power station can charge a wide range of appliances, from refrigerators and slow cookers to coffee makers and space A/C units. But what really sets the AC70 apart is its ability to power high inductive devices that typically draw 2,000W. These include small power tools, mini kettles, and hair dryers. Likewise, it can power fieldwork, small business such as a craft show, or street fairs, making it a versatile choice for both recreational and professional use.

Charging the AC70 is a walk on the park thanks to its compatibility with various power sources. Whether you’re near a wall outlet, have access to solar panels, on a road trip, or have a generator handy, the AC70 can be charged with ease. Its AC charging cable with up to 850W input can get the battery from 0% to 80% in just 45 minutes and to a full charge for only 1.5 hours. An onboard charger allows you to charge the unit directly from a standard AC outlet without dragging around a bulky brick.

Moreover, solar charging is a breeze as this portable power station can accept up to 500W of solar power to fully charge in just 2 hours under optimal sunshine. Importantly, both the AC2A and AC70, as with other amazing power stations from BLUETTI, use only high-quality LiFePO4 batteries which are known for their durability, safety, and great battery management system (BMS). BLUETTI’s commitment to quality is evident in the impressive 5-year warranty offered on both products, providing peace of mind for years to come.

Price and Availability

Both the AC2A and AC70 will be available for purchase starting November 2 at 7pm PDT on the official BLUETTI website and Amazon. The day before, on November 1, BLUETTI will also release the new AC180P, a 1,800W/1,449Wh offline model of the popular AC180. While the initial pricing details are still under wraps, you may mark your calendar and then be surprised by the future of portable power.

About BLUETTI

BLUETTI has been committed to promoting sustainability and green energy solutions since its inception. By offering eco-friendly energy storage solutions for both indoor and outdoor use, BLUETTI aims to provide exceptional experiences for our homes while also contributing to a sustainable future for our planet. This commitment to sustainable energy has helped BLUETTI expand its reach to over 100 countries and gain the trust of millions of customers worldwide.