You’ll be hard-pressed to find a brand that offers a wide variety of drones for every usage scenario imaginable. DJI remains the market-leading manufacturer of these versatile gadgets and its consistent innovations with every generation are likely to keep it that way. The Mini 4 Pro is their latest drop and it’s brimming with upgrades over the outgoing model.

If you already own one of their full-sized drones, this new entry is ideal for navigating tighter spaces with its omnidirectional obstacle-sensing technology. This configuration positions multiple stereo cameras, infrared sensors, and ultrasonic sensors across the body of the Mini 4 Pro.

Even if the operator is not visually aware of these dangers, the integrated system should take care of it. This makes the compact quadcopter a beginner-friendly option. At only 249 grams and with a folding mechanism, it’s easy to store in a bag for transport. Even when the rotors are deployed, the size is still more manageable compared to others.

To keep its positioning accurate, DJI says the Mini 4 Pro supports GPS, Galileo, and Beidou global navigation satellite systems. The drone is likewise outfitted with a 1/1.3” CMOS image sensor to take stunning photos and videos. Its Dual Native ISO Fusion captures more details even at night.

The “Mini 4 Pro has three effortless ways to get the shots you want: Spotlight, Point of Interest, and the revolutionary new ActiveTrack 360° with enhanced subject tracking capabilities,” describes DJI. With the stock battery, you get 34 minutes of flight time.

Pair your drone with a compatible controller or your smartphone to view a live video feed. There’s also a slew of accessories to enhance your experience. The Mini 4 Pro is a wonderful starter model for novices and a powerful tool in the hands of a professional.

Images courtesy of DJI