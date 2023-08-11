As consumers trade their gas-guzzlers for EVs, the market for sustainable means of mobility grows. Not everybody is in the market for an electric car or motorcycle, which is why e-bikes are quickly becoming the urban platform of choice – alongside e-scooters for the eco-conscious commuter. Aventon’s Soltera.2 is worth checking out if you prefer something sleek and sporty.

What usually comes to mind when people discuss cycling in the city are step-through frames. However, many point out the inherent issues with stability when presented with slopes. Unless a medical condition limits your range of movement, a step-over chassis is the way to go.

This model from Aventon is brimming with premium features despite its cost-effective price point. Moreover, you can pick between two frame configurations and two sizes to account for the distinct needs of every individual. The Soltera.2 retails for $1,399 and is available in three colorways: Citrine, Matte Midnight Black, and Storm Blue.

Take note that the latter paint job is exclusive to the drop-frame version of the Soltera.2. Constructed out of 6061 single-butted aluminum alloy, Aventon matches it with an AE-E09 Soltera fork. It tips the scales at 46 lbs. and can support up to 300 lbs. A 36V, 350W brushless rear-mounted hub motor uses an intuitive torque sensor to keep in rhythm with your pedaling pace smoothly.

Switch between Eco, Tour, Sport, and Turbo modes to experience varying levels of exhilaration. A thumb throttle engages all-electric power, which maxes out at 20 mph. Aventon claims a full charge of its 36V, 9.6 Ah LG battery should be enough for up to 46 miles. “Responsive handling and high-tech componentry allow you to choose how you move through the streets” on the Soltera.2.

Images courtesy of Aventon