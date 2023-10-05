Let’s just say you recently bought a nice cut of steak. You get home at the end of the day and plan to cook it for dinner, or you plan to serve it during a party. What would be your favorite way to cook it? Some of the common methods are pan-frying and grilling. How about trying it with the Joule Turbo?

Before we get ahead of ourselves, this fancy gadget is what culinary professionals refer to as a sous vide machine. To put it simply, it precisely regulates the temperature of the water to evenly cook any ingredient. This is manufactured by Breville – a company based in Sydney, Australia.

The brand has been in the kitchen appliance business for a little over eight decades and also sells some of the best coffee-making tools out there. With the Joule Turbo, you can prepare meals just like top restaurants do with little fuss. Large batches won’t be a problem as well.

Aside from the device, you’ll need a recipe, ingredients, a microwave-safe plastic bag (vacuum sealed if possible), and a pot that can fit everything. Just follow the directions to properly season your choice of meat, seal it in the bag, drop it in the pot with water, and turn on your sous vide machine.

The Joule Turbo features a polycarbonate and polished stainless steel construction (food-grade). It measures 1.85” x 1.85” x 12.28″ (W x D x H), which makes it easy to store in most kitchen drawers or cupboards. Rated at 1,100W, Breville states it can optimally heat and maintain the temperature of up to 10 gallons of water. Aside from tender, flavorful meat, you can also make cheese and yogurt via sous vide, so give it a whirl.

Images courtesy of Breville