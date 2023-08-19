In the early months of 2020, international travel ground to a halt when borders were closed in a bid to stem the spread of COVID-19. The tourism industry was dealt a devastating blow as lockdowns were imposed globally. However, the elite and their superyachts were free to explore the seas. Meanwhile, Damen Yachting’s latest launch christened the Pink Shadow, is the solution to anyone’s wanderlust.

When you’re out navigating the high seas, it’s essential to have a ship that can operate in any condition. Thankfully, modern monohulls like the Pink Shadow are engineered for both leisure and adventure. Based on the SeaXplorer series, it’s reportedly the first from the Dutch firm to be completed in Turkey.

Furthermore, the ice-class model is currently the only vessel in the lineup to span 190 feet from tip to tail. Other notable names that have contributed to this project are EYOS Expeditions and Azure Yacht Design and Naval Architecture. Its defining detail is a green exterior contrasted by dark grey with black glazing.

Overall, it gives off a somewhat striking militaristic vibe. The Pink Shadow boasts a steel hull, an aluminum superstructure, and decking crafted out of synthetic teak. According to Damen Yachting, the existing layout provides luxe accommodations for up to 12 guests across six suites.

Furthermore, there are cabins for 15 crew members as well as two expedition experts. There’s plenty of open-air space on the main deck with a huge helipad toward the aft section. Head up to the bridge deck to access the magnificent sky lounge and a dining area, while the observation lounge at the bow provides scenic views.

If you fancy a swim, a rear platform provides access to the waters below or you can take a dip in the infinity pool at the lower deck. The Pink Shadow is outfitted with a propulsion system that can push it up to speeds of 14.5 knots. If the captain maintains 11.5 knots, she is easily capable of 5,000 nautical miles before refueling.

Images courtesy of Damen Yachting