Let’s say you’re a recreationist who wants to reduce or even omit carbon emissions as much as possible. Before you go completely off-grid, first make the switch to eco-friendly mobility solutions. EVs can be expensive, which is why many green advocates start off with something more modest like an electric motorcycle. How about a trail-ready model like the 1α X?

According to the product page, this two-wheeler is a scrambler version of the standard production unit. DAB Motors states, it is “crafted for daily adventures with exclusive parts and finishes.” Its sleek design also allows you to turn it into a daily commuter. This versatility is an attribute that greatly enhances its appeal.

This bad boy touts a 25.5 kW peak brushless DC motor (34.6 horsepower) with regenerative braking technology. Elsewhere, a repairable and recyclable DAB lithium-ion batter at 72V/7.1 kWh maximum capacity supplies the energy requirements. The 1α X can hit a top speed of 80 mph and travel up to 93 miles on a single charge.

You also have an assurance of outstanding build quality and performance as the manufacturer is a subsidiary of Peugeot Motorcycles. For structural integrity, the 1α X features a steel double cradle frame alongside a steel trellis subframe and cast aluminum swingarm.

Meanwhile, the DAB x Paioli adjustable USD fork and monoshock ensure smooth rides over rough terrain. For reliable grip and traction, the DAB x FABA rims are shod in Pirelli Scorpion Rally STR tires. Each wheel also comes with Brembo brake calipers.

Its ergonomic high-density foam saddle is wrapped in plush Alcantara for a premium feel. Your 1α X sports an S-Black monocoque bodywork with a 3.4-liter glove compartment. Meanwhile, carbon fiber parts sourced from Airbus include the side protectors and front fender.

