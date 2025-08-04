Forms of transportation always adapt to the needs of the people. Depending on a region’s topography, other means of mobility make travel easier. In some cases, small to mid-size watercraft are more essential than their automotive counterparts. As such, it’s high time for eco-friendly alternatives like the Lucietta to ply the world-famous canals of Venice.

The city has plenty of attractions, but since there are roads to speak of, gondolas, as well as motorized water taxis, are the popular ways to get around. Although it is possible to get around on foot, you don’t want to miss out on some of the signature experiences. In a bid to reduce emissions and noise pollution, we have this sleek 14-passenger boat.

It is the work of Nauta Design and Cantiere Serenella with a substantial assistance from Repower. The latter is a Swiss energy firm that also specializes in sustainable systems for a wide range of applications. In the case of Lucietta, it’s outfitted with a 180 kWh battery pack and a 200 kW electric propulsion unit.

According to the team, the all-electric water taxi can hit a top speed of 30 knots. Factors such as the number of folks on board and water conditions suggest the number could be lower in real-world conditions. Nonetheless, it can reportedly maintain cruising speeds of approximately 7 to 10.8 knots.

There is no word about the range on a full charge, but the group believes it can supposedly operate a full day. To ensure it meets the regulations, the Lucietta’s dimensions are 30.5′ x7.4′ x 6.8′ (LxWxH). The water taxi features a carbon fiber hull. It also comes with a 42-liter fridge, 56-liter freshwater tank, and LED navigation lights.

Images courtesy of Nauta Design/Cantiere Serenella/Repower