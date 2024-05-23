In general, we are attracted to watches because of the sophisticated mechanism behind their timekeeping functions. Some are designed with extremely intricate complications that flaunt a horologist’s mastery of the craft, while others opt for elegant simplicity. Czapek shares a captivating expression of minimalism dubbed the Antarctique Green Meteor. Let’s find out what makes it so special.

The Swiss group’s creations are considered by many as high horology and typically find their way to the wrists of collectors. This reference is no different as it’s one of several new additions to the Antarctique lineup. Rendered in stainless steel, the round case measures 40.5 mm with alternating finishes of satin and polished surfaces.

Czapek also points out that it “is integrated with an original double ‘trompe l’oeil’ curve, another unconventional design choice making this timepiece unique and exclusive.” Its dazzling metal enclosure is just an appetizer because the true attraction of the Antarctique Green Meteor lies underneath the crystal.

An iron-nickel alloy meteorite — originally grayish in hue — has been treated with layers of lacquer and polished to give it a verdant shade. Furthermore, the Widmanstätten patterns are another mesmerizing aesthetic element, which does not repeat. It means every Antarctique Green Meteor is practically a one-off.

Meanwhile, its sword hands and applied dagger hour markers have lume applied to the spines for low-light legibility. Coated in crimson, the second hand lends a vibrant contrast against all the silver and green. Czapek’s in-house SXH5.01 self-winding mechanical movement is at the core of every Antarctique Green Meteor.

The automatic caliber measures 30 mm x 4.2 mm and is comprised of 193 components with 28 jewels. Its frequency is rated at 28,800 VpH (4 Hz) and lasts up to 60 hours when fully wound. Czapek pairs the Antarctique Green Meteor with a metal bracelet and a push-button clasp closure. Every unit ships with an extra rubber strap available in several colors.

Images courtesy of Czapek