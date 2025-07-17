Powering your devices when traveling to different countries can be a challenge because of the different power outlets. But Statik’s SmartCharge makes it feasible and convenient and even provides power when you’re not attached to the grid.

This is a power bank and charger in one with 10,000mAh of power enough to refill AirPods 12 times, an iPad Air once, or an iPhone 12 times. Oher than Apple products, it can also charge Android and other gadgets thanks to built-in USB-C and lightning cables (not advisable for larger devices like laptops).

Statik’s SmartCharge likewise has USB-C and USB-A ports so you can charge additional devices. Conveniently, it also comes with three travel adapters so you can plug it to the socket in any country, Specifically, in over 190 countries worldwide. This charger supports UK, EU, AU, and US style outlets.

However, if you prefer to go wireless, then there’s also a 15W magnetic charging. This device has a total output of 20W, which can be divided to ideally three devices charged simultaneously. Although, you can go for five. But this also means each device gets lesser power.

Statik’s SmartCharge charges itself via its foldable AC plug and offers visuals on the battery level so you know when it’s time to recharge. An added kickstand is handy for propping up your gadget, like a phone or a tablet, when using it during charging. Not to mention, it’s very compact and lightweight so it doesn’t add bulk or heft to your travel gear. It easily slips into the pocket, measuring 3.39″ x 3.39″ x 1.34″ and weighing of just 270g (0.27kg).

Images courtesy of Statik