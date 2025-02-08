Now that NVIDIA’s latest graphics cards have officially hit the market, it could be time to finally splurge for an upgrade. Honestly, most of us are probably still rocking models several generations behind. Nevertheless, building a brand-new gaming rig/content creation workstation is always enjoyable. For your keyboard, NuPhy’s Air75 HE seems like an excellent option.

Don’t let others dictate what make and model you should buy. Instead, gather all relevant information to determine which SKU provides the best value. As long as it suits your needs, take the plunge and spend a bit more to get the most out of your input device.

What NuPhy brings to the table is “the world’s 1st low-profile magnetic switch keyboard.” Keep in mind everything still boils down to personal preference, but a compact gaming keyboard has its advantages. The Air75 HE measures 132.5 mm x 316.4 mm (HxW). Meanwhile, its thickness ranges from 18.4 mm to 12.8 mm courtesy of its wedge-style form factor.

Its top case is aluminum, while the base is ABS plastic for a total weight of 1.55 lbs. The Air75 HE is what many PC enthusiasts would describe as an ANSI 75%, 84-key layout configuration. This keyboard uses Gateron Magnetic Jade switches, which boast a dual-rail and dustproof stem system.

These switches are purportedly 50 times more responsive with an average latency of 0.1 ms. Other notable features include a true 8 kHz polling rate, 0.01 mm RT sensitivity, and an adjustable 0.1 mm to 3.3 mm actuation range. NuPhy also offers add-ons such as shine-through keycaps, extra custom keycaps, and a Mono wrist rest in acrylic or wood for the Air75 HE.

Images courtesy of NuPhy