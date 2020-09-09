Forget bulky and messy wires on your desktop. The Cybermat Wireless Charging Mat is dubbed the “World’s largest charging mat” for a good reason. It has the power to juice up six devices at the same time.

This desktop looker boasts an impressive 15 charging coils in three wireless charging sections of the mat. It runs on a 45W charger that is more than enough to fuel six devices simultaneously. This makes charging cables obsolete since it works for basically every advanced tech gear in the market; iPhone, AirPods, wireless mouses, Qi-enabled smartphones, and more.

Functions aside, the Cybermat Wireless Charging Mat boasts elegant and sleek aesthetics that would look good in just about any desktop situation. It is a conversation starter, especially for online gamers. Inspired by Tesla’s Cybertruck, its CNC-machined 6063 aluminum alloy shell features sharp lines and edges. The shell also has a sandblasted anodized finish for durability and corrosion resistance. It has a 2mm thick high-density foam and anti-slip rubberized base and a textured cloth finish. It is lightweight at just 3.9 kilograms and compact at a measurement of 900x340x9.1mm.

This device guarantees protection and safety during and after charging. It protects from over-current and over-voltage, from overheating, under-voltage, short circuit, and FOD. The use of an all-aluminum alloy one-piece for the shell also ensures better heat radiation for the 15 coils. In the box, the Cybermat Wireless Charging Mat comes with the device itself, a 45W PD charger, and a 1.8m type C to C cable, and a manual.

Images courtesy of Cybermat AM