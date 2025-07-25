The Cuisinart Tri-Zone Air Fryer & Oven elevates the humble air fryer design, offering a versatile cooking solution in terms of capacity. It’s ideal for large families or those looking for a multifunctional cooker because, as its name implies, it has not just one but three cooking zones.

Designed and engineered with total meal preparation in mind, this kitchen appliance offers three independent cooking zones for simultaneously cooking. It has two 4.3L air fryer baskets that sit side by side and a 5L flat over drawer underneath. This way, you can cook multiple dishes or the entire meal from the main dish to dessert.

Impressively, the two air fryer baskets each have six cooking functions including air fry, roast, grill, bake, re-crisp, and dehydrate, so you can cook different dishes at the same time with tailored settings. It also has built-in viewing windows so you can see the cooking progress without opening the baskets. Meanwhile, the flat oven of the Cuisinart Tri-Zone can hit a max temperature of 230°C with dedicated settings for pizza, toast, and more.

Then thanks to Air Advantage technology, you get to enjoy delicious food with flavor and texture that’s also healthier. It ensures food has the perfect blend of crispy exterior and juicy interior even with little to no oil used.

The Cuisinart Tri-Zone Air Fryer & Oven enables effortless multitasking across the two air fryer baskets with the inclusion of other handy features like shake reminders, sync cooking, and match settings. Plus, it’s PFAS-free and made with a durable all-metal cavity for a safer and non-toxic cooking experience.

Images courtesy of Cuisinart

,