You either steam food in an electric steamer or over fire. But rarely do you use the microwave, which usually needs a separate bowl of water placed alongside the food. This process doesn’t often deliver edible results and can be time consuming if you want a well-cooked food. But Japanese brand Osmac simplified the process using the microwavable Paulownia steamer.

Its a simple looking wooden box that holds both water and food you want steamed inside, rather than separating them. Using it is very straightforward: place water, the food holder, then meat, vegetables, or other food you want steamed, cover with the lid, then steam in the microwave.

The Paulownia steamer doesn’t need oil to properly cook the food. Instead, it uses steam to gently bring out the natural flavors and aroma of the ingredients without the greasy feel.

Moreover, the wood Paulownia, or Kiri in Japan, used in this steamer is porous. It absorbs excess moisture, preventing water from dripping into the food when steaming so food doesn’t become soggy.

The pores within the wood also maintain a stable internal humidity that allows vapor transmission through it. Kiri is lightweight yet durable and is naturally anti-bacterial and resistant to fire and insects. Osmac used OsmoColor, a natural paint made in Germany, to give the wood its water resistance so it can be washed repeatedly with water after use.

This steamer specifically features gaps between the lid and container where excess heat and steam escape. This results in steamed food with preserved nutrients and natural flavors, and has just the right amount of moisture to keep food soft and juicy.

Images courtesy of Osmac