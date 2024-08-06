If you are like most guys who enjoy a buzz from a drink or two at the end of the day, the options available can be overwhelming. As it stands right now, tequila and whiskey (particularly American) are trending. We expect it to stay that way for some time, but it doesn’t mean we should miss out on special releases like the Limited-Edition Bone Bottle from Crystal Head Vodka.

Although each label claims to be unique, they all follow an established recipe except for some subtle differences. Therefore, some rely on distinct containers to make their products stand out among the rest. Meanwhile, those seeking something on the premium spectrum already know what Crystal Head Vodka brings to the table.

As the brand name alludes to, the striking decanter is shaped like a skull. Halloween is still more than a month away, but you can get ready right now with the Limited-Edition Bone Bottle. It deserves to be on display as its spooky design becomes an instant attraction or conversation starter. Better yet, it’s bound to look awesome alongside your existing collection.

According to the Limited-Edition Bone Bottle press release, “this bottle is a powerful symbol of immortality, celebrating the enduring nature of life and its indestructible essence. It showcases the purity of a human bone skull, encapsulating it as a symbol of life, reflecting power and enlightenment.”

The liquid within starts with Canadian corn which is then distilled and filtered seven times. Crystal Head Vodka notes three of these filters are layers of Herkimer diamonds. The contents of the Limited-Edition Bone Bottle have aromas of vanilla and citrus. Each sip evokes notes of vanilla with a creamy texture and a soft, warming finish.

