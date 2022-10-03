For affluent parties who’ve set their eyes on Mediterranean pieces of property as their next major investment, Sotheby’s International Realty has something for you in Greece. The exact location of the Cronus house is Antiparos Island. Buyers should know that it offers breathtaking views of the Aegean Sea. Couple that with a serene natural landscape and it equates to bliss.

This circular building is what the seller refers to as a semi-subterranean villa. The dwelling spans 3,164 square feet and stands on a 2.83-acre parcel of land situated on a hillside. Depending on where you’re line of sight is from, the Cronus should blend with its surroundings.

Plus, its use of neutral colors appears as if it was carved out instead of built. It features two levels that hold six bedrooms and nine full bathrooms. The round outline of the structure may not be conventional, but its unique profile is appealing, nonetheless.

Earthy tones line the exterior and interiors of the Cronus and its choice of materials creates a harmonious theme. There are exposed concrete, bamboo, and stones. You can find an infinity edge pool and terrace with sun beds with shade from the round roof. Guests who hang out here can enjoy the sunset while they have drinks or take a dip.

A dining area in the middle of the upper floor plan is perfect for meals under the stars. There’s also an outdoor-ready home theater for entertainment. Despina Laou of Sotheby’s International Realty is handling the sale of this single-family home. The Cronus is selling for $7,352,941.

