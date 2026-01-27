Since most of the winter silhouettes have dropped or are about to, let’s take a quick look at what’s slated for spring. It seems two of the world’s biggest brands are collaborating once again for a pair of sneakers in three stylish colorways. Get ready for the Supreme x Nike SB Air Max CB 94 Low Pack.

For those who don’t know, this is a special take on an NBA legend’s signature shoe. Of course, the “CB” stands for Charles Barkley. The former Power Forward/Small Forward was a basketball icon during his prime. He was known for his athleticism on the paint, especially when it comes to defense and rebounds.

These days, “Sir Charles” regularly appears on the “Inside the NBA” TV show. He is one of the hosts, alongside Shaquille O’ Neal, Kenny Smith, and Ernie Johnson. Meanwhile, the Supreme x Nike SB Air Max CB 94 Low Pack is yet to receive an exact release date, but we know sneakerheads are vigilantly waiting.

The co-branding on these is subtle, which may dissuade some collectors. Usually, the iconic white “Supreme” script against a bold crimson background appears large and loud. However, the only sections where it shows are on the sockliner, heel pull tabs, tongue tag, and on an outsole cutout close to the heels.

Elsewhere, we have a muscular retro profile, with perforated leather overlays that end in cylindrical lacestays. As for the Swoosh logos, these are visible on the midsole, heel counter, sockliner, and Air unit. These kicks are available in Black, Gum White, and Metallic Gold.

Images courtesy of Nike