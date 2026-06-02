Denim is a durable fabric that became the material of choice for various types of workwear. Historical accounts say it originated from the French city of Nîmes in the 17th century, but it wasn’t until Jacob Davis and Levi Strauss made it mainstream. Fast-forward to the present, and Adidas Originals launches the Handball Spezial LT ATMOS DENIM.

Modern manufacturing and dyeing methods have made denim more than just a utilitarian staple. In fact, there are fashion houses that have elevated it into haute couture. Nonetheless, the iconic deep indigo shade and twill weave remain the most popular option across the board. Elsewhere, its ridiculously rugged characteristic results in a distinct distressed aesthetic.

With the FIFA World Cup 2026 just around the corner, football-themed apparel and footwear should be aplenty. The German sportswear and lifestyle label already has plenty of models inspired by “the Beautiful Game,” and more are on the way. In the meantime, the Handball Spezial LT ATMOS DENIM caters to everyone else who just wants a snazzy pair of sneakers.

We initially thought the SKU: KJ5754 was a Japanese market exclusive. However, sources confirm global availability, which means your local distribution channels might soon have some in their inventories. The upper is mostly made from tonal hues of denim. The base is noticeably darker, while the Three Stripes and other sections are lighter.

Other forms of contrast come from the stitching, gum midsole, gum outsole, and brown leather tongue tag. The Adidas Trefoil also shows up on the tongue tag, outsole midfoot, and lateral surfaces alongside the SPEZIAL script. Your Handball Spezial LT ATMOS DENIM also ships with an extra pair of laces in a lighter shade of blue.

Images courtesy of Adidas/Atmos