Crocs is stepping beyond its traditional lineup with the release of bold silhouettes, like the Echo Storm, that merges the brand’s hallmark comfort with performance-base design. The new release, called Nova Trek, features a chunky design tailored for the outdoors or active lifestyles.

Details for this new pair remain scant as Crocs have yet to release its official build description. But appearance alone suggests these are very comfortable shoes with the contrasting uppers likely constructed from the label’s proprietary Croslite foam. A mesh inner layer is also present for breathability.

The inner layer is visible through a little window on the sides of the shoes and this mesh layer extends to the tongues. Meanwhile, the Crocs Nova Trek offers plenty of cushioning around the ankles and the midsole. It also boasts a hiker-inspired lacing system, rubber pull tabs, and an outsole that bears a resemblance to the All-Terrain Clog than to its traditional clog silhouette.

This teases a potential grip so it can handle the trails, which aptly speaks of the name of this pair. Completing the design are circular vents on the back and Crocs logo in tonal styles. This pair looks both rugged and stylish, something that you can easily wear with just about anything and wear to just about any occasion.

The Crocs Nova Trek is arriving in two colorways: greyish/white and off-white/green. Both will be available on March 27 although there’s still no word on when it will land at Crocs’ Western outposts. It is currently available through Atmos Japan via lottery which you can join from March 22 to March 27 for a chance to win or purchase them for ¥16,500 (~$110).

Images courtesy of Atmos Japan