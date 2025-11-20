The love for outdoor exploration and recreation is not exclusive to one country. Although some regions see more people indulge in such activities, the need for a capable RV is equal among those with adventure in their hearts. With this in mind, Bailey of Bristol presents the newest addition to its fleet, dubbed the Endurance.

So far, the series only has one model to offer. Nonetheless, it’s overflowing with all the bells and whistles to make your off-grid stays pleasant. The donor platform for this build is a Ford “Grey Matter” Transit, which welcomes some choice modifications.

According to the shop, these include skid plates, heavy-duty bumpers, all-weather tires, and a “Trail” grill, among others. The camper van relies on a Ford 2.0-liter engine rated at 165 bhp mated to a six-speed manual gearbox.

If you don’t know how to drive with a stick shift, the Endurance is also available with an automatic transmission upon request. Meanwhile, all-season excursions are possible thanks to the Truma Diesel Combi D4E system and market-leading insulation.

Spend more time away from the city courtesy of the two 80 Ah AGM battery systems and a Truma 130W solar panel. As long as there’s plenty of sunlight, green energy harvest is possible to power the motorhome’s creature comforts. Clients can fully personalize their unit with an array of optional add-ons.

Mount a rooftop tent, install awnings on each side, or illuminate your surroundings with auxiliary lighting. The standard configuration can sleep up to four. It comes with a compact bathroom, a kitchenette, a dinette, and a convertible sleeping area. The Endurance is now available to order.

