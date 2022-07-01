Whether on a trip to the mall, going on a short trek, or to the beach, a pair of Crocs All Terrain Sandal always comes in handy. This is a lightweight sandal that boasts the comfort of Croc’s Croslite foam.

Crocs may not be everyone’s choice of footwear brand when the design is top of the criteria. But the cushion and support of its Croslite foam has made it a mainstay in most establishments, especially in restaurants, hospitals, and hospitality business. Its more recent lineup not only ensures comfort for your soles but dryness too.

The Crocs All Terrain Sandal is a waterproof, two-strap sandal that comes with the same fully-molded 100% Croslite closed-cell foam upper of its famous clogs. It features an adjustable, padded heel strap for a more secure and ideal fit. Moreover, it comes with rugged lug outsoles to ensure good grip and traction in the outdoors.

This is a breathable sandal that slides on and off easily thanks to its lightweight build. The strap pivot is made from plastic as well as the straps themselves, which are hook-and-loop webbing. Of course, this pair comes with the classically designed holes found in most of Croc’s sandals to allow for breathability and personalization with Jibbitz charms.

The Crocs All Terrain Sandal saves time and energy on cleaning. Just spray or submerge it in clean water. It also dries fast and is packable thanks to its lightweight quality. Speaking of cleanliness, the foam material is not only comfortable on the feet. It also prevents odors and bacteria thanks to its antimicrobial foam. This pair comes in four colorways including Slate Gray, Microchip, Black/Oxygen, and Aloe.

Images courtesy of Crocs