Jeremy Valdez designed his SEPTIMO folding knife with upgrades inspired by his time served in the 7th Special Forces Group. The outcome, the CRKT SEPTIMO multi-tool, is “born of purpose” and not just of novelty.

This is not your ordinary folding pocket knife. It comes with tactical tools you need for small or big fixes you may encounter along the way. These include a Phillips and flathead screwdriver, an adjustable wrench that works on both nuts and bolts, a strong glass breaker, and a bottle opener.

The CRKT SEPTIMO multi-tool is as rugged as its offerings. It boasts a desert-proof black oxide finish for corrosion resistance. Its tanto blade has one Veff Serration for exceptional strap cutting ability. It provides superior cutting power of rope and straps.

Meanwhile, a thumb-stud opening and liner lock mechanism allow for easy one-hand closing and opening. The addition of friction points on the handle provides a firm grip even when the multi-tool is used during inclement conditions.

The CRKT SEPTIMO multi-tool is for both indoor and outdoor use although its quality is best tested in the latter. Its handle is made with 6061 aluminum for strength and durability so it does not easily bend. It has glass inlays and reinforced with nylon. It uses 8Cr13MoV steel for the blade for easy sharpening and maintenance.

As with other portable multi-tool, this can easily be stowed inside your pocket or bag. It takes up very little space wherever you put it because it only measures 4.84″ when closed and 7.63″ for the overall length. It is also lightweight at just 4.40 oz with its blade at barely one inch at 0.10″.

Images courtesy of CRKT