T.J. Schwarz designed a knife for Columbia River Knife and Tool (CRKT) that’s meant to be discreet in design yet highly reliable on the job: the Scribe Knife. CRKT called its design “covert” because it doesn’t come off as a knife at first glance. It can easily pass off for something else, say a pen.

That’s because instead of a sheath, this fixed blade has a snap-on cap that locks in place with a satisfying click like your favorite pen. But when it’s time to slice, trim loose ends, or cut open boxes, then the blade is sharp enough for the task at hand.

The blade on the CRKT Scribe Knife is made from 5Cr15MoV stainless steel in a stonewash finish. This type of steel is known for its excellent corrosion resistance and it’s easy to sharpen. It’s tough enough to handle light to moderate uses or for regular cutting tasks. Meanwhile, it has a plane blade edge with a glass-reinforced nylon handle that’s durable and features a textured surface for a good grip. Its sheath or cap is also made from glass-reinforced nylon.

When it’s come to portability, this knife packs light and small so you can take it with you anywhere. After all, you never know when you might need a sharp blade to perform minor tasks. It weighs 25.51 grams and the overall length is 4.13″ so you have a blade that’s merely 1.74″ long and 0.10″ thick. The CRKT Scribe Knife also comes with a pocket clip for added portability and an option for a lanyard hole to dangle it to a keychain or fob.

