If you’re looking for a versatile outdoor tool that does more than it looks, then the (Columbia River Knife and Tool) CRKT Razel Nax is the knife for the job. It boasts the chopping power of a camp axe and the rugged durability of a machete so you have a tool that not only cuts, but also scrapes, slices, and chops.

Designed by Jon Graham in Cleveland, Tennessee, this handy tool is a cross between a knife and an axe. What you get is a scaled-up version of the chisel blade of the standard Razel paired with a long, full-tang handle so it serves as a hybrid tool like no other. Its plain edge blade is forged tough using durable 1075 carbon steel, which boasts great edge retention and is then given a stonewash finish.

The chisel blade of the CRKT Razel Nax is useful for scraping or cutting. Then there’s the weathered, resin-infused fiber handle that’s not only durable but also visually appealing. Despite it being larger for an outdoor knife, it has an overall length of 11.00″ with the blade measuring 4.29″ long, it is still designed for convenient carry.

This blade comes with a strong thermoplastic sheath that features multiple mounting options. It is compatible with the Kydex sheath and has a leather loop to secure the knife inside the sheath. It also weighs 11.30 ounces, has an ambidextrous handle, and has a belt loop.

The CRKT Razel Nax is a fixed knife great for hiking or camping. From the farm to the forest, it’s a versatile tool you can definitely rely on.

Images courtesy of CRKT