The Toolux Open Tool Tote is perfect for holding all your utility tools and tech gear in one go thanks to its spacious interior, heavy-duty construction, and comfortable handles. It’s designed and manufactured with meticulous attention to detail, quality, and longevity so it’s built to last, withstand wear and tear, and perform at a consistently high level for many uses.

Among its great features is its material. It is hand-crafted from tough and durable 1680D ballistic polyester. Then there’s the leather Flap-Folio which has storage for an iPad, stationaries, and a calculator under the flap. It also has a clear water proof pouch underneath to store paper documents. This flap cover also protects your gear from the rain, stains, dust, and other external elements, while giving the bag a professional and elegant silhouette.

Moreover, it is detachable (connected via strong Velcro straps) so you can access your tools freely. The Toolux Open Tool Tote opens wide for easy access to your tools, especially the large and long ones, and also for easy pack up. It has several pockets, some with zipper and others open, and Velcro straps on the sides so you’re free to carry whatever you need for the job, be it indoors or outdoors.

Another convenient feature is the strong metal handle, which rotates or pivots from side to side so it does not get in the way when accessing your tools. It also offers a padded shoulder strap for hands-free carry.

Meanwhile, the water-proof and abrasion-resistant hard plastic base prevents any tools from poking through underneath. It also provides a stable support for the bag so it keeps its shape when placed on the ground. The Toolux Open Tool Tote is guaranteed sturdy and durable and is backed with a 3-year warranty.

Images courtesy of Toolux