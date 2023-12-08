(Columbia River Knife and Tool) CRKT’s MinimalX is pleasantly surprising as a utility knife despite its unconventional design which is a departure from the brand’s standard blades as of late. But it stays on-brand for a company known for making useful and sharp tools.

This pocket knife is an evolution of a knife Darriel Caston of D Rocket Design originally made for SpaceX to commemorate a rocket launch. Despite its simple design, it is “all about fitting as much strength and durability into as small a package as possible” to make it fully-functional everyday carry that one can take anywhere, even to outer space.

CRKT’s MinimalX boasts a sharp blade with superior performance crafted from 12C27 blade steel, a part of the Sandvik family which is known for its excellent edge retention. It also offers outstanding resistance to wear and corrosion and boasts high hardness, a quality ideal in knife steel.

The blade deploys smoothly via IKBS ball bearing pivot and secures in place using a thick liner lock bar for safety during use and storage. It features a plain edge in satin finish and is ideal for cutting, slicing, or scraping thanks to its two cutting surfaces. Meanwhile, the handle is also stainless steel and offers just enough space for a comfortable grip.

CRKT’s MinimalX is a small folder but not too small that it becomes a novelty. The blade is 2.19″ long with a thickness of 0.13″. This knife measures 5.30″ when opened and 3.12″ when closed. It provides just the right amount of heft that sits comfortably in the hand at 2.60 oz.

