CRKT took its powerful Kinematic technology from the original Provoke karambit and applied it to a standard folder to come up with the Provoke EDC. This is for those who lust after a piece of Kinematic tech but do not need a karambit.

CRKT’s Provoke EDC is flexible in more ways than one and designed for everyday carry. It comes with a plain-edge blade cut from D2 steel for toughness, excellent edge retention, and resistance to abrasions and wear, and then finished off in satin. It uses a tough aircraft-grade 6061 aluminum handle for strength and to keep it light in the hands and in the pocket.

The use of Kinematic technology allows users to easily use this pocket knife. It deploys the blade up and out with a push of the thumb on the upper crossbar while maintaining a firm grasp on the handle. This way, it prevents accidental nicks or cuts and is easy to brandish especially when in a rush.

Other features of the CRKT Provoke EDC include a lightweight overall design at just 3.60 oz so it doesn’t weigh your hands down or your pockets. It comes with a flush-mounted pocket clip for secure carry. The clip easily activates with a light press of the thumb.

Overall, this folder measures 7.25″ long when opened with the blade at 2.56″ long and 4.66″ when the blade is not deployed. Moreover, the blade is not too thin and not too thick to perform light jobs at merely 0.27″. The CRKT Provoke EDC may look complex but thanks to Kinematic technology, it’s a breeze to use.

