The 5317K CRKT Pillar III Knife is an excellent folder if you’re looking for something small but terrible. It has a nice heft to it without being heavy and has a very sharp blade despite its compact size.

The Columbia River Knife and Tool (CRKT) company means business when it comes to their pocket knives and this makes them a favorite of knife enthusiasts worldwide. The Pillar III designed by Jesper Voxnaes in Loegstrup, Denmark, transforms the minimalist sailor knife into an urban everyday carry. He named it after Ernest Hemingway’s beloved boat, the 38-foot-long vessel he used for renegade surveillance of German U-boats during WWII in Caribbean waters.

As such, this knife has a low profile and looks understated when tucked away. Yet it’s “designed to punch above its weight when in use.” The 5317K CRKT Pillar III Knife features a thumb slot to deploy the Sandvik 12C27 steel blade. IKBS ball bearing pivot system deploys the blade smoothly. Meanwhile, a frame lock with a thick lock bar safely secures the blade when in use.

This is an updated version of its predecessor given the use of Sandvik 12C27 steel for excellent edge retention and corrosion resistance. The original has a blade made with high-carbon 8Cr13MoV stainless steel. The blade also comes with an oxide finish instead of satin and its strong and durable G10 handle now comes with a new hammered texture for all-weather grip.

The 5317K CRKT Pillar III Knife is also lighter at 99.22 g compared to the original at 102.06 g. Both feature a plain edge blade at 2.97″ long and 0.15″ thick. The upgraded version is slightly longer when closed at 4.27″ compared to the original at 4.26″ long.

Images courtesy of CRKT