Trained watchmaker Matthew Lerch, who found himself with a penchant for knifemaking, worked extensively with Columbia River Knife and Tool (CRKT) on a blade that defies its silhouette. Called the CRKT Flat Out, this pocket knife is thin but incredibly sharp.

This folder brought in a new definition of “precise” for CRKT with its understated yet powerful design. It is slim yet hard working and one that definitely deserves a spot in your arsenal of everyday carry tools.

The CRKT Flat Out boasts good edge retention and corrosion resistance with its high carbon 8Cr13MoV steel blade with a plain edge and in satin finish. The blade is easy to sharpen, features a serrated texture on the top to aid with grip, and is compact. It is just 3.6″ long and barely an inch thick at just 0.12″.

Along with its stainless steel handle, this knife clocks in at 8.06″ long when opened and 4.42″ when closed. Aside from being thin, this folder is also light in the hands and in the pocket at just 3.60 oz (102.06g). It offers the portability of a pocket clip for quick on-the-go access.

The CRKT Flat Out sports a frame lock with a thick lock bar to secure the blade in place during use. Given this is an assisted flip knife, then you’d have to fold the knife shut yourself after use. But it employs an Outburst assisted opening to deploy the blade fast, which can be done effortlessly with the thumb. This flipper is solidly designed with the needle point blade scarily sharp so best to be careful with each use.

Images courtesy of CRKT