The Columbia River Knife & Tool or CRKT Exitool gives you peace of mind when it comes to emergency situations, specifically during car escape scenarios. As its name suggests, it’s a tool that helps you exit out of the car with its handy features.

Custom knife maker Russ Kommer designed this simple and affordable emergency tool to clip to your car’s seatbelt so you never turn on the ignition without it close at hand. It offers fast and quick escape solutions when trapped inside a burning or drowning car, in a hostage situation, or accidentally finds yourself or anybody else crushed by a seatbelt.

The CRKT Exitool easily cuts through seat belts and straps with the included plain-edge 0.65″ long and 0.02″ thick blade with a satin finish. The blade is made from 420J2 steel which boasts good corrosion resistance and edge retention.

Then there’s also a glass breaker to puncture side windows. The window breaker comes with a safety cone tip cover for protection when stowed so you don’t accidentally hurt yourself. This tool attaches to seatbelts for quick deployment and is designed for durability.

The CRKT Exitool is built tough with a glass-reinforced textured nylon handle that has indentations to provide a secure and optimal grip. This is an everyday carry gear you don’t want to leave at home. It is a very practical tool that’s also lightweight at just 1.20 oz. and comes at an overall length of 5.88″, which should sit nicely in your hand during use. Its slim profile also doesn’t affect your use of the seatbelt.

Images courtesy of CRKT Store