If you’re looking for a puffer jacket that provides lightweight warmth, then you can count on Crescent Down Works’ Diagonal Quilted Sweater. It’s an all-season wear that you can use as a layer or wear on its own and is effortlessly easy to mix and match with any other clothing.

When the temperature drops, you need something to keep you feeling cozy. You don’t have to pile on layers of clothing when you have this quilted jacket with you, especially with insulation that’s sure to keep you feeling comfortable in chilly conditions. It packs nine full ounces of 700-fill power premium white goose down.

The down filing extends to the rib collar and the cuffs, including the two side-entry pockets that also serve as hand warmers. Then you can seal that warmth in with the zipper front closure. Crescent Down Works’ Diagonal Quilted Sweater also comes with a quilted wind flap inside.

To ensure ultimate comfort inside and out, the lining is made with 100% super soft nylon so it feels good on the skin. Meanwhile, the shell guarantees you stay dry under light showers and snow splashes. This jacket boasts a water-resistant construction using 60% cotton and 40% nylon, making it great outdoor wear.

Crescent Down Works’ Diagonal Quilted Sweater also uses YKK #5 black polyester 2-way zipper for added water resistance and durability. As for its design, the classic diamond quilting offers timeless looks and reliable warmth. This cold-weather gear comes in four handsome colors including Olive, Tan, Navy, and the quintessential Black color.

