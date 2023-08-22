The Craft Nordlite Speed strikes a balance between style and function with its minimalist silhouette and robust and lightweight construction. It’s the sports brand’s “ultimate expression of advanced simplicity” geared for the road and light trail.

This is premium running shoe that features the brand’s ultra-lightweight and sustainable Cr Foam on the midsole for cushion and stability while still offering great energy return. It offers a pillow-soft ride and feel in a variety of terrains. The foam is sustainably made using a non-toxic process with no chemicals added to the raw materials. Likewise, the elements are fully integrated under high temperature and high pressure, magnifying the foam’s qualities for the optimum performance level.

Moreover, the Craft Nordlite Speed features a thin, exposed Utra Carbon Plate made from carefully-sourced carbon fiber. This material works like a trampoline to deliver maximum energy return. Likewise, this tuned carbon plate has a precision split to allow the big toe to press independently on the medial side of the plate and the other toes on the lateral side. This creates torsion that provides ultra-rebound on various surfaces and angles.

Then the 3-piece lugged traction rubber outsole ensures a safe and secure grip on road or light trail surfaces and in varying weather conditions. Other features in this running shoe include the one-piece engineered mesh upper made from TPU mesh (93%) and TPU (7%), a snug in heel and mid foot with great lock-in capability, and offers wiggle room for your forefoot for superior comfort and performance. The Craft Nordlite Speed offers next level responsiveness and performance for serious runners.

