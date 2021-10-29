Just like with any type of liquor, shopping for your next bottle of tequila can be entertaining. Unless an expert is there to guide you, it’s a matter of trial and error – which is quite fun if you really think about it. Thankfully, we can count on the power of the internet to tell us about the Extra Añejo from Corralejo.

Tequila is a versatile spirit you can drink straight or in a cocktail, which the ladies love by the way. For those just looking for a quick buzz, the brand doesn’t matter. However, if you tried the good stuff from distillers like Corralejo, switching to another is not likely anytime soon.

Before it becomes the booze, you love so much, the journey always begins with nature. Even if you don’t believe in climate change will affect you, think about how it will hurt plant life. Corralejo starts off with 100% handpicked Blue Weber agave. These are all grown on their estate in Guanajuato.

It then undergoes a 400-year-old Charentais double distillation process perfected by the French. This apparently helps the tequila retain its distinct flavor and aroma. What follows is a 3-year stay inside American oak barrels to complete its profile.

Corralejo describes their Extra Añejo as deep gold in color. A whiff of the tequila brings a mixture of spice and sweetness to the nose. Before taking the shot or mixing your margarita, take a sip and taste smoke, oak, citrus, agave sugar, and caramel. Give this a try and you might just skip the brew entirely.

Images courtesy of Corralejo