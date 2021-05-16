BEST CORDED STRIMMERS

1 GreenWorks 21272 5.5 Amp 15-Inch Corded String Trimmer Editors Rating star

star

star

star

star We thought that we’d start off with something that is colored for the occasion at that is the super bright green GreenWorks 21272 Corded String Trimmer. This might be the most expensive (just) trimmer on our list but we’re literally talking a few dollars and when you consider the performance it brings, it’s well worth its price tag. Ideal for small to medium sized gardens, this lightweight, well-made, and easy-to-use spring trimmer will certainly appeal to many of you. It has a 5.5 amp which is more than enough for what you’ll need it for and it has a very impressive cutting path of 15-inches. Throw in the fact that it weighs just 7lbs and is therefore easy to carry and maneuver, and you have yourself a trimmer that will make short work of any edging or trimming job that you have in mind. The GreenWorks 21272 makes use of a dual line automatic line feed while the trimmer line that can be used is the industry standard 0.065-inch. We found that replacing the spool was quite straightforward while operating the trimmer was also simple as it uses a one-touch system. Other features that allow this string trimmer to stand out is the fact that it has an adjustable handle, a tilting head and wheels, and an integrated cord lock that will prevent it from being pulled out of the outlet. All in all, for your money you’re getting one of the best electric string trimmers on the market. Pros check Adjustable handle length

Adjustable handle length check Lightweight

Lightweight check 15-inch cutting width Cons cross-alt Not suitable for heavy trimming Specs Cut Path 15”

Weight 7.05lbs

Size 30.2” x 9.2” x 7.8”

Line Size 0.065”

Line Feed Auto 2 Black & Decker BESTA510 6.5 Amp 14-Inch String Trimmer Editors Rating star

star

star

star

star When it comes to tools there are not many bigger names than Black & Decker and the next on our list is their BESTA510 Electric String Trimmer. Known for their build quality and solid reputation, if you wanted a string trimmer that you can rely on, this is the one to go for. In fact, it’s even covered by a 2-year limited warranty so you’re covered even in the unlikely instance that you’re sold a dud. This string trimmer will give you a cutting width of 14-inches, supports industry standard replacement spools of 0.065-inches, and is powered by a very respectable 6.5 amps. An automatic feed spool means that you’ll not have to bump the trimmer on the ground when you need to feed additional cutting string. Additionally, you’ll be able to enjoy features such as being able to switch easily between trimming and edging, adjustable handles, and a cord retention system that will keep your its operation safe. Moreover, we think you’ll love the design of this trimmer simply because it’s in the famous orange that Black & Decker is renowned for. One little negative is that although the tester was taller than 6.3 feet tall, the handle was a little short for him despite it being adjusted to its longest. He was still able to get the job done to a high quality but was hunched over a little when doing it. For most of you though, this will be the perfect length and besides, he was only working for about thirty minutes anyway. Pros check One of the lightest on our list

One of the lightest on our list check 2-Year limited warranty

2-Year limited warranty check Cord retention system Cons cross-alt A little short in length Specs Cut Path 14”

Weight 3.19lb

Size 8.5” x 4.88” x 37.6''

Line Size 0.065”

Line Feed Auto CHECK PRICE 3 Craftsman CMESTA900 13-Inch Corded String Trimmer Editors Rating star

star

star

star

star Next up, we have another well-designed trimmer which is this time from Craftsman who is now actually owned by Black & Decker. The CMESTA900 13-Inch Corded is certainly another worthwhile consideration for your backyard and it comes in a little cheaper than our previous listing. However, despite that, we really like what this corded string trimmer can do and is definitely among our favorites. Whiles its 13-inch cutting width is smaller than anything else we’ve reviewed thus far, you’re hardly going to notice much of a difference when using it. It also offers more than enough power through its 5 amp motor so as long as you’re not trying to cut your way through a dense jungle, this spring trimmer will be ideal. Craftsman is a name renowned for quality but at a budget price and we see no reason to argue against that with this trimmer. It’s perfect for any light-duty edging or trimming, has an auto-feed head, and happily accepts any 0.065-inch spools that you can find. The latter will require you to load the cutting line in manually by winding it but this will be the same for many trimmers in this price range. One of our favorite aspects of this trimmer is just how quiet it is when you’re using it. Not so good if you love winding up the neighbors but good news in every aspect nonetheless. Pros check Deceptively quiet

Deceptively quiet check Minimal assembly required

Minimal assembly required check Respooling is easy Cons cross-alt Not dual line Specs Cut Path 13-Inch

Weight 6.8lb

Size 8.5'' x 4.88'' x 36.63''

Line Size 0.065”

Line Feed Auto CHECK PRICE 4 WORX WG119 15-Inch String Trimmer Editors Rating star

star

star

star

star Moving on, how about this fine specimen from WORX? For an affordable price, you’ll be getting your hands on a 15-inch, 5.5 amp powered string trimmer that will be ideal for tackling those difficult to reach weeds at your home. You’ll also be able to edge your lawn in no time at all with the end result looking like it was done professionally. That mid-range 5.5 amp motor ensures that you’ll have no trouble dealing with weeds, brush, and grass while its dual line automatic feed head will keep giving you the cutting string that you need. A standout point about that head is that it can be adjusted through four points to allow for work edging inclines. Not many trimmers in this price range have that feature – hell some double the price don’t. You can also expect an innovative telescopic shaft which will allow you to adjust the length of the trimmer so that it’s ideal for your height and posture. There’s not much worse than having to be slumped over when trimming, so this is another nice feature with the WORX WG119. As for the cutting line and spool, these are easily replaceable with practically any that is 0.065-inches and this can be picked up at many hardware retailers. Overall, this is a very good option for you and will be suitable for anything up from light to medium duty work in your backyard. Whether you need trimming or edging, this thing will have you covered. Pros check Fairly light

Fairly light check Good balance of cutting width & power

Good balance of cutting width & power check Telescopic shaft Cons cross-alt Warranty could be longer Specs Cut Path 15”

Weight 6.5lb

Size 38.6” x 9.2” x 4.9”

Line Size 0.065”

Line Feed Auto CHECK PRICE 5 Sun Joe TRJ607E 10-Inch Electric String Trimmer Editors Rating star

star

star

star

star For all you tightwads out there – we have the perfect solution and one that is actually pretty exceptional for its price. The Sun Joe TRJ607E 10-Inch Electric String Trimmer is the lightest on our list, extremely portable, and is actually more powerful than you might think. If you’re looking for something that can handle light work easily and does not cost a bucket, we think you’ve just found what you’ve been looking for. Sporting a 2.5 amp motor, you might think that this pales in comparison of anything else we’ve reviewed. Well, it does but that motor will still be more than enough for a bit of grooming and edging around your backyard. You will not even have to put much of your back into it as it only weighs 2.8lbs as well. Getting it started requires just a single push of a button and despite its cost, the TRJ607E actually gives you a dual line feed that alongside a small but effective 10-inch cutting path, will help you to get the job done. That line feed is not automatic, however, so you’ll have to use its bump feed mechanism to feed you the cutting string when needed. This requires just a little bump on the ground though as is not too annoying. There’s no adjustable handle or shaft which is a little disappointing but that handle has been ergonomically designed to be less stressful on your wrists. Anyway, you have no cause for complaints at this price point! Pros check Ergonomic design

Ergonomic design check Extremely light

Extremely light check Great price Cons cross-alt Only good for light work Specs Cut Path 10”

Weight 2.8lb

Size 44.8” x 9.2” x 44.9”

Line Size 0.063”

Line Feed Bump CHECK PRICE 6 Weed Eater WE14T 14-Inch Electric Corded String Trimmer Editors Rating star

star

star

star

star If you were to buy a spring trimmer based on its name and its looks alone, then this would be the one you’d go for. This thing really looks the business and being called a Weed Eater just adds to its appeal. All that aside, the Weed Eater WE14T Electric Corded String Trimmer is actually quite the beast as well as being the beauty. The 4.2 amp motor will give you the speed and power that you need while the auto-dual feed head will ensure that you have the accuracy and efficiency when trimming or edging. The great part is that when it comes between switching it between trimmer or edger, all you have to do is use its TwistN’Edge feature. That said, efficiency seems to be the name of the game for the WE14T as it also requires just a single press of a button to start it up. No pulling strings, filling it with gas or any of that jazz, just plug it in and press a button. The handle can also be adjusted to suit your height too which is always a bonus, especially if you’re a tall guy. It comes with all the necessaries such as a plant guard, adjustable handle, and you can expect a 14-inch cutting width that will give you plenty of chance of finishing your work in a timely manner. Oh, and a two-year warranty is also given with the WE14T, which is always a nice touch. Pros check Great looking

Great looking check Highly efficient

Highly efficient check Good value Cons cross-alt Motor could be better Specs Cut Path 14”

Weight 7lb

Size 19.75” x 16.14” x 5.75”

Line Size 0.065”

Line Feed Auto CHECK PRICE 7 Earthwise ST00115 15-Inch Corded String Trimmer Editors Rating star

star

star

star

star This list was put together in no particular order so while the Earthwise ST00115 Corded String Trimmer is the last to be reviewed, it’s certainly not here because it’s the poorest. In fact, we found it to be among the best electric string trimmers that we’ve reviewed today. It has a good cutting width of 15-inches, a solid 5 amp motor, and at 7lbs, it has a weight that seems to be the average for trimmers. Using the popular auto-dual line feed mechanism, this trimmer will be able to fit most 0.065-inch spools and as many of you’ll know, that’s the industry standard size. Also, the cutting head can be adjusted into three different positions to aid your trimming and edging, it has an edge guard that is incredibly handy, and the handle and shaft can be adjusted. We also liked the design as it has a certain style and the color gives it a bit of life. Not that this is a key selling point when it comes to tools but its always nice to have things that look cool…right? In terms of performance, we found that it had no trouble dealing with low to medium workloads but we do recommend you do not try anything that looks like too much work. This will get you through a bit of dense weed and grass but anything more than that and it’ll probably struggle. That said, if you’re planning on getting something to keep you on top of your lawn care, you’re going to go too far wrong with this trimmer from Earthwise. Pros check 3-Position cutting head

3-Position cutting head check Edge guard

Edge guard check Performs solidly Cons cross-alt A little loud Specs Cut Path 15”

Weight 7lb

Size 49” x 11” x 5”

Line Size 0.065”

Line Feed Auto CHECK PRICE

BUYING GUIDE & FAQ'S

What is a String Trimmer?

Apart from being a tool that means you’ll have to do a bit of grafting this summer, a string trimmer is a handheld gardening tool that allows you to trim grass and weeds in places that your mower cannot get to. Another popular use for them is to edge the lawn next to a driveway or path.

String trimmers are usually lightweight, fairly cheap to buy, and powered by either gas or electric. We will be reviewing the best cordless string trimmers simply because we feel that these are going to be ideal for most of you. These are designed for light use at the home rather than for more heavy-duty stuff professionally.

What Types of String Trimmers are Available?

If you’ve been a reader of our lists for some time now, you’ll probably realize that buying a string trimmer is not as straightforward as picking the first one you see. They are not the same and will differ in various aspects such as the price, how they’re powered, and the cutting width they can achieve.

Before we get into all the other stuff however, there are basically three types of string trimmer:

Electric String Trimmers

These are going to be what you need if you’re just after keeping your yard clean and tidy. They’re the lightest of all trimmers, the cheapest, and they’re not too far behind gas trimmers in terms of power. These are by far the quietest and easiest to operate as well while they’re also easy to maintain.

Electric string trimmers will come in two types, one is powered by batteries and the other by a power cord. Which type you go for will ultimately come down to whether you have easy access to a power outlet, know not to cut the cord with the cutter, and whether or not you can deal with keep changing out the batteries when they run out.

Gas String Trimmers

As for gas-powered string trimmers, these are designed to be used for more heavy trimming. If you’ve kept on top of your yard you’re not likely to need one but if you have the Amazon growing back there full of thick grass and weeds, you might have to cough up the extra for one of these. That said, these are normally used by professional landscapers rather than homeowners.

These are powered by either two or four-cycle engines and generally cost about four times as much as their electric cousins.

String Trimmer Mowers

Also known as walk-behind trimmers, these are what you’re going to need if you’re planning on attacking larger areas. These are big, heavy, look like lawn mowers, and have a wider cutting width than any other type of trimmer. They’re more powerful than the two types above but will make short work of anything put in front of them.

Brush Cutters

A brush cutter is basically a ramped up string cutter. They have more powerful engines, thicker lines, and sometimes you’ll even find some models with metal blades. These are for hardcore strimming though, so make sure you’re not going a little overkill with one of these. These are designed for cutting through thicker greenage such as brush – so if you just have a few weeds lying about, you’re better off with a string trimmer.

Other Differences/Types

While those are the four basic types that you can buy, there are actually a few other considerations you’ll have to make before buying a string trimmer:

Feed System

There are two different types of feed systems that you’ll find in string trimmers and these mechanisms are how the cutting strings are pushed through the head. The tried and tested ‘bump’ feed is the oldest of these and will be just fine, though sometimes you have to bump down on the ground quite hard for them to work.

The easiest mechanism and the most modern is that of the automatic feed. As you might have guessed, this mechanism basically does the feeding of the string for you as you go along.

Cutting Width

Each string cutter will have its own measurements with regards to its cutting width. This is essentially how much space a trimmer will be able to cut whilst stationary and is usually anywhere between 12 and 15 inches. How big you go will come down to your own personal preferences and whether your yard requires a smaller or larger width to be as efficient as possible.

Weight & Size

Weight might be an issue for some of you big fellas but for others with disabilities or joint problems, you might want to get one that’s as light as possible. The best-corded strimmers on our list are quite light in general with 7lbs being the average.

How to Use a String Trimmer?

The most important thing to understand about a string trimmer is that it can be quite dangerous if not used safely and correctly. This is why it’s important to first read the manual so that you have a good idea of how it should be used. All trimmers are different so never skip reading the instructions – even if you’re experienced with other models.

As for using the string trimmer, follow these steps and you should be fine:

Check the weather – Don’t trim when its raining or when the grass is wet.

Clear the area – Make sure you remove any foreign objects or potential obstructions that could damage our string trimmer.

Wear safety gear – Where long sleeve shirts and pants. Also consider wearing a hard hat, safety goggles and protective gloves.

Work in the right direction – As a general rule, trimmers spin counterclockwise. This means that cut grass and weeds will usually be thrown to the left. It also means that you should sweep the trimmer from right to left for optimum results.

Clean your trimmer when done – By rinsing off your trimmer and removing and debris, you’ll be ensuring that it will last longer.

If you’re unsure about your model or type of string trimmer, we highly recommend going to YouTube and watching videos on how best to use. You’ll find plenty of advice there that will hopefully teach you how to use them safely as well as efficiently.

How to Edge a Lawn With a String Trimmer?

Most of you will be purchasing a string trimmer solely for the purpose of edging your lawn. When your lawn is next to a driveway or walkway you’re not going to be able to get your mower close enough to cut the grass without damaging it. This is why you’re going to want to trim the edges with a string trimmer if you’re wanting a professional look for your yard.

To get that neat edge which compliments your freshly mown lawn, follow the following steps:

Do the mowing first – Of course, before you can start edging your lawn, you’re going to have to make sure you’ve mowed the lawn first. Once done, you’re ready to grab your string trimmer and get to work on the edges.

Trim from the path – When edging, for the best results you want to walk along the path rather than from the other side on the lawn.

Keep steady control – If you want the straightest edge possible, try to keep your trimmer as level as possible as you walk. Keep your arms as steady as possible and walk forwards slowly to ensure that you get a level cut.

Sweep in the right direction – As we mentioned earlier, the counterclockwise spinning of the cutting strings means you should be sweeping from right to left as you walk.

Once you’ve done it a few times you’ll have mastered it. Edging really is not that difficult as long as you focus and take your time. You’ll find plenty of videos online that will be able to take you through it in more depth but we’re sure you won’t need them.

Conclusion

Yeah, we know you normally come to Men’s Gear to look at some of our cooler lists such as the best 34 car gadgets. However, we fully understand that to save yourself the agony you’ve come here to find the string trimmer that’ll get the missus off your back. What can we say? You can’t live with them and you can’t kill them…right?

Whatever the reasons, you’ll be glad you checked out our list and buying guide as we’ve brought the very best electric string trimmers that you’ll find available. These are all pretty much in the same price range so it will be other considerations or preferences that’ll go towards making your mind up on which of them to go for.

Each of them has passed our own testing requirements (seriously, you should have seen the state of some of our yards before got to work on them) and we’ve also checked out various other reviews from around the web. Still not sure which to go for? Then why not opt for one of either the budget, premium, or editors choices that we listed?