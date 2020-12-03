Trying to make conversation with people, especially those who may never have met or spoken to before, may not the easiest task in the world. There are a number of situations you may find yourself in where this is the case, such as at a social gathering or a work seminar.

One popular conversation starter, apart from discussing the weather, is if you or another person has a unique gadget or is wearing a cool looking watch.

Timepieces have been a great topic of discussion for many years, and with the ever-increasing advancements in technology and electronics, there are some really unique and different types of watches available on the market today, many of which are proving to be very popular.

Watches based on your personality

Watches come in a huge range of styles and there will always be a watch that is ideal for everyone. Whether you are loud and flashy, or quiet and timid, the timepiece that you wear will usually be a reflection of your personality.

Watches for women tend to be more delicate and small in size, usually decorated with jewels or interesting patterns or textures, which watches for men can often be huge chunky timepieces which have a range of knobs and features that provide a whole range of other features, besides telling you the time.

In this article, we will take a look at some of the cool and unique watches that are available and which great talking points when you are out and about.

Rolex watches

Rolex timepieces are some of the all-time classics and are famous throughout their world for their unique style and exceptionally high quality. For many people, wearing a Rolex watch is a sign of their financial success and the watches are often ones that come with a very hefty price tag.

One of the most unique models from Rolex is the Platinum Diamond Pearlmaster, which is one of the flashiest watches you’ll see, decorated with diamonds and a sapphire. It’s certainly not a watch that too many people are going to be able to afford, and will set you back over $250,000. If you are looking for a watch that can act as a conversation started, then this is certainly one to consider.

However, if you are looking for something with even more bling than the Pearlmaster, then what you need, as long as money is no object, is the Rolex GMT Master II Ice. Made with white gold, it probably contains more diamonds than you’d find in an African diamond mine. The cost of this model is an eye-watering $485,000, and it’s not something you’d want to be outside wearing unless you have your own private security team surrounding you every step you take.

The watches offer a sense of intrigue as a lot of people, who would never be able to afford or wear such a watch, will usually have a lot of questions for the person wearing it such as how much did it cost, and why they went for that particular model.

Casio Calculator watches

There is a lot of love for all things retro, whether that by the fashion you wear, the car you drive or the computer games console that you play. Some items may actually be originals that are 30 years old, while others may be modern versions of old classics.

One classic watch that everyone who was around in the 1980’s will remember are the famous Casio calculator watches. These were seen as something of a technological breakthrough back in the day (long before the internet, WiFi and Bluetooth), and anyone who had one of these was certainly one of the cool guys with a unique spy watch that not many other people had.

They were certainly handy during mathematics class in school, and the kid who wore one would usually have all of their friends sitting close by to help work out any tricky sums.

Fitbit / Apple Watch

The era of digital smartwatches is certainly upon us, and the popularity of these types of timepieces have been growing steadily over the past few years. Ever since the advent of the smartphone, it was only a matter of time before the smartwatch was part of our lives, and more and more people around the world, especially those who are fitness enthusiasts, have moved over to this type of watch.

Models such as the Fitbit Blaze Fitness Tracker can keep a track of your heartbeat, count the number of steps you’ve walked, and how many calories you have burnt during your last workout. This is actually a pretty chunky looking watch and one that will certainly catch the eye of any people you may be in proximity to.

The Apple Watch can also offer you a range of other functions and can connect with your email, music software, so you can listen to your favorite music as you are out and about, as well as a range of other useful apps, in addition to being able to sync to your iPhone. iPhones, and to a lesser extent Apple Watches are also a topic of discussion, either with those who love them or those who hate them.

Some final thoughts

When it comes to an accessory that will make you stand out amongst others, a watch is certainly one of the most powerful and effective ways of starting a conversation. With so many different styles and models, the world of the watch is one that is constantly evolving, even though at the end of the day, the basic function is to simply tell you the time.

You can have watches made of 24-carat diamonds costing thousands of dollars, or one made with plastic costing less than $100. They will both usually do the exact same job, but it’s their style and appearance that sets them apart. Not everyone can afford to wear a watch with a similar price tag to that of a house or apartment in many places around the world, but if someone has the money, they are more than entitled to spend it on a timepiece.