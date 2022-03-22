The search for more sustainable means of living has turned many people into using shipping containers as their homes. They require less energy and raw materials thus making them more sustainable. It’s up to the owners then to make them stand out from their kind. Take for instance the unique Container Cabin, characterized by stacked shipping containers and erected on a former paddy field on a floodplain in Nakhon Nayok, Thailand.

Architecture studio Tung Jai Ork Baab designed the cabin as part of a wider project called OOST Campville. Meant to be a retreat for city dwellers, where they can get away from the hustle and bustle of urban life, as such it comes with rentable accommodation, playgrounds, and orchards.

The Container Cabin features an oversized A-frame roof that shelters the living spaces from the heat of the metal walls. This roofing system creates what the designer called a series of “in-between” terraces and balconies atop and around the spaces. They have a steel plate louvre as protection from rain and sunlight.

The cabin sits on a raised area created by digging out a small reservoir to mitigate flooding. It splits into two around a central communal space. To the west are stacked containers that house the bedrooms and living spaces.

Then to the east is a single container that houses an extra bedroom that overlooks a decked swimming pool. The stacked containers create a void in the center of the main living area, where a raised wooden decking serves as a shaded terrace with a horizontal metal canopy on its roof.

Meanwhile, full-height windows, sliding doors, and original container doors deck the interiors of the Container Cabin. Recycled cut-away wall sections serve as shutters to provide shading or privacy.

Images courtesy of Tung Jai Ork Baab