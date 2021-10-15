Earlier this year, news about the Voyager Station dropped. As commercial space travel inches closer to reality, the high-tech hotel concept might eventually become the destination of choice for the first wave of space tourists. However, if you prefer something equally breathtaking and does not require a rocket ride, sign up for the Under the Sea package ASAP!

This adventure is good for a group of six and sends you to a tropical paradise. Your destination is a luxury resort on Rangali Island which is situated in the Indian Ocean. Once you arrive at the Conrad Maldives, the establishment books your party for a five-night stay at The Muraka – the world’s first underwater villa.

With 6,000 square feet of luxurious amenities to call your own for the next few days, it’s best to enjoy everything on offer. There are two levels to explore here. A relaxation deck, infinity pool, living room, kitchen, two bathrooms, and three bedrooms are all yours to do with.

It’s called Under the Sea for a reason as the lower section takes you beneath the waves. An acrylic dome is all that stands between you and the water full of marine life swimming around. Better call dibs on the king bedroom so you can sleep with a canopy of crystal blue water overhead.

The trip also includes a five-course lunch at the resort’s Ithaa Undersea Restaurant. You’re going way deeper this time at 16 feet below sea level. Choose to have your breakfast at the Atoll Market or have a private chef prepare your meals at The Muraka.

Don’t forget to claim your 60-minute session at the Spa Retreat before your leave. The Under the Sea package will run you about $125,000, but the experience will last a lifetime.

Images courtesy of Conrad Maldives