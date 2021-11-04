Much like with anything that makes a huge impact upon launch, people tend to crave for remakes or reissues of certain products. However, if it’s the original version they want, the only way to grab one is from auctions. Thankfully, this time sneakerheads are getting a modern interpretation of a beloved classic – the Comme des Garçons x Nike Air Foamposite One.

We can fondly recall when silhouette debuted in 1997. It was quickly associated with then Orlando Magic guard and rising NBA star Anfernee Deon “Penny” Hardaway. Aside from its tie-in with the player, the unique look of the shoes was an instant hit among basketball fans and fashion-forward folk at the time.

To date, the Air Foamposite One remains a favorite among collectors. For the Comme des Garçons x Nike collaboration, they’re doing away with the signature wavy pattern of the upper. Instead, the shell now flaunts a mesmerizing three-dimensional ripple pattern. This is more prominent on the forefoot and midfoot sections.

The leather overlays and eyestays match the tone of the Foamposite shell along with everything else except the carbon fiber plate. Breathability comes from the mesh section of the tongue which also features the “Air” badge. Just like before, the Nike branding is so subtle with a tiny Swoosh near the toe box.

Its co-brand is visible on the heel and reads “COMME des GARÇONS HOMME PLUS” and that’s about it for the upper. The next set of co-brand markings are a bit harder to spot since they are on the outsole. Comme des Garçons x Nike Air Foamposite One is available in two colorways. You can cop a pair in black or white only.

Images courtesy of Comme des Garçons/Nike