Utility knives typically deploy either by sliding out or unfolding like pocket knives. The TiGo SyncraBlade EDC knife does neither. Instead, it “extends” the blade out in a manner that resembles CRKT’s famous Provoke morphing knife.

This titanium slide-action EDC knife doesn’t use thumb studs or flippers. It features the mechanical dual-rail Linked Slide-Action engineered entirely from Grade 5 Titanium. It comprises a handle and a replaceable blade housing connected by struts with bearings. A push of the blade forward, and the two titanium linkages glide in symmetrical motion.

The blade on the SyncraBlade extends on a fixed, linear path, with the rails constraining the motion to keep the blade aligned from start to lock. Moreover, the path of the blade ensures your fingers are safe. The rails guide the motion to keep your grip secure and your hand in a controlled and safe zone.

This EDC knife was born from the impulse to fidget, hence its deployment design. The blade doesn’t spring out on its own. Instead, it needs intentional pressure to move it out along the rails. It doesn’t budge but stays securely in place even if you shake the knife. This way, you can carry it with confidence and peace of mind knowing it’s safe.

When it’s time to hide or close the blade, the thumb-controlled liner lock keeps the motion under control. Just slide it aside and guide the blade back into the handle for smooth and safe retraction. The SyncraBlade is light and compact at just 3.62″ long when closed and 5.31″ when open and weighs 3.03 oz. It slips effortlessly into the pocket or clips to bags or keyrings with the built-in titanium hook.

Images courtesy of TiGo