The Dustin Rhodes-designed Darkwing pocket knife offers both flair and function, with an ergonomic design and craftsmanship that boast great cutting power. Artisan Cutlery released the original framelock version of this folder earlier this year.

Now, it comes with a top-liner lock for quick and easy blade opening and closing that delivers a satisfying snappy action complemented by the brand’s customary smoth ceramic ball bearings. There are five versions of this folder, all featuring a recurve tanto blade crafted from premium CPM S90V steel (HRC 60-62) for exceptional edge retention and durability. The blade comes in a variety of finishes, including Black PVD Coating, Mirror Polish, stonewashed, and Tumbled Black PVD.

Moreover, there are multiple handle options for the Darkwing. These include a textured titanium with and without inlays, Black G10, and full Titanium Damascus. Two of the versions feature premium inlay material, with the black inlayed version set with Red Fatcarbon, and the gray inlayed version with Glow-In-The-Dark Marble Carbon Fiber.

The Darkwing comes in a comfortable and reliable size for a variety of indoor and outdoor tasks. It’s small enough for EDC carry but can handle close-in tasks, whittling, detailed work, carving, slicing, and more. It measures an overall 7.87″ long, with the blade at 3.5″ long and the handle at 4.45″ long. It strikes the perfect balance of strength and weight, at an estimated 3.9oz-4.6oz, depending on the version of the knife.

Speaking of the versions, there’s the GloWing/Gray Titanium with an Atomic touch of GITD Carbon Fiber and the ToughWing with G10 scales. Meanwhile, the Blackwing features titanium scales and an all-black S90V blade. Then there’s HellWing, featuring a combination of all-black titanium with red Fatcarbon inlay. Lastly, there’s the ultimate luxury piece, the colorful BlingWing.

Images courtesy of Artisan Cutlery