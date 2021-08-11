When you can’t decide on a pair of footwear to bring to a run, hike, or walks in the urban jungle, then you can settle for Columbia’s Wildone Heritage Sneaker. This versatile gear makes it easy to switch from day shoes to running shoes in seconds.

Described as “a reimagined legacy shoe born out of the outdoors,” this pair of durable and quality footwear takes you anywhere your feet can carry you. Uphill or downhill, or on any terrain, you can rest assured that this supports and provides comfort no matter the ground condition. That’s because it uses industry-leading tech and city style to provide you with a pair of shoes that can resist water and stain.

Columbia’s Wildone Heritage Sneaker comes in a woven textile upper for breathability. It has a suede overlay finished with Omni-Shield treatment for water and stain resistance. This way your feet stay clean and dry during walks in the snow or under a downpour. Meanwhile, proprietary Techlite+ provides the midsole its responsive cushioning and stability. This allows you to walk, run, or jump in comfort knowing that the tech ensures extra-light comfort and faster, more durable rides.

The outsole, on the other hand, uses the advanced traction from the Omni-Grip rubber. This makes for great running or climbing shoes too as every tread on steep or rugged paths is safe thanks to its strong grip. Columbia’s Wildone Heritage Sneaker not only feels great but also looks great in its various offerings of mixed colors. These include a combo of black, dark grey, stone green and shark (looks camo), and black and dark grey.

