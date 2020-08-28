You can never go wrong with a Coleman and one with wheels at that. The Coleman Rolling Cooler makes carrying food and drinks to a party easy and comfortable.

This food and drink storage comes equipped with heavy-duty wheels that can withstand any terrain. So if you plan to have a party by the beach, or go camping on rugged land, then fret not. The wheels effortlessly roll over any smooth or rough path and even if the cooler is loaded.

Outside of the convenience the wheels bring, the Coleman Rolling Cooler also provides more than enough storage for your canned drinks. It boasts a 50-quartz capacity and can hold up to 84 cans and its insulated lid and extra wall insulation ensures you have an iced cold drink on the go. Thanks to Xtreme Technology, this cooler keep ice for a maximum of five days in temperatures as high as 90°F.

This is a party-partner indeed. The heavy-duty lid also functions as a seat thus its termed as “have-a-seat lid.” It can support up to 250 pounds of weight. Moreover, the lid comes with four 2-inch deep molded cup holders for your drink so it does not spill or tip over. Of course, the holders also provides quick access to your drink.

The Coleman Rolling Cooler has a tall telescopic handle for comfort and convenience in travel. It makes it easier to pull the cooler when it is full. The handle also packs down when not in use thus it allows for a compact storage.

Images courtesy of Coleman