Picnics, camping, and other fun adventure outdoors always call for refreshments and food. To keep those drinks and food fresh and chilled, then you’d need an efficient cooler just like the Coleman 316 Series Hard Cooler.

This cooler offers “uncompromising quality and a legacy of craftsmanship and adventure.” It features a lid and body integrated with proprietary TempLock FX insulation that can impressively keep ice for days even in temperatures as high as 32.2°C (90°F). It has a recessed lip on the lid for easier access to contents.

Speaking of contents, the Coleman 316 Series Hard Cooler is available in various sizes. The 52-quart size can hold 80 canned drinks and keep ice frozen for up to three days, the 70-quart size keeps ice up to five days and hold 100 cans, while the 120-quart size can accommodate up to 27 kilograms of ice for six days and a max of 102 canned drinks.

The largest 150-quart size can hold 223 canned drinks and can also keep ice frozen for up to six days. This chest cooler even boasts a heavy-duty lid that doubles as a seat that can support a max weight of 113 kilograms (250 pounds). Other helpful features include four molded cup holders that can fit up to 30 oz. tumblers to keep drinks within easy reach and prevent them from spilling and a built-in ruler for measuring the catch of the day.

Not to mention, the Coleman 316 Series Hard Cooler is made with 15% less plastic than other Coleman coolers and is a breeze to clean. Its tethered drainplug resists leaks, features an EZ-Clean lid, and a stain-resistant liner. Then for portability, it comes with swing-up handles for easy carrying and lifting.

